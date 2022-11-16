(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s main tourist attraction, a geothermal seawater spa Blue Lagoon Ltd., is planning to sell its shares on the main market of the country’s stock exchange.

Blue Lagoon’s board has decided to start formal preparations for the Nasdaq Iceland listing and hired Fossar Investment Bank HF and Landsbankinn HF’s corporate finance unit to advise on the process, according to Chief Commercial Officer Helga Arnadottir.

The company aims to go public next year, Arnadottir said in an emailed response to questions on Wednesday. Final timing will depend on the progress of preparatory work and market conditions, she said.

Blue Lagoon has previously estimated a valuation of 58 billion kronur to 62 billion kronur ($400 million to $430 million), newspaper Morgunbladid reported earlier this week.

The Blue Lagoon is a byproduct of Iceland’s geothermal energy generation, created when a warm blue reservoir formed next to the Svartsengi power plant and local residents in the 1980s began to bathe in the water, according to the company’s website. The seawater is rich in silica, algae and minerals, giving it an otherworldly hue.

Tourism is a key sector in Iceland, which calls itself the land of fire and ice, accounting for 5% of gross domestic product last year, down from about 8% in the period from 2016 to 2019. The central bank last month forecast tourist volumes would more than double to 1.7 million this year from 2021 as the recovery from the pandemic continues.

