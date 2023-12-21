(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s volcanic eruption, which in the past days has spewed fountains of molten lava into the sky, appearers to have died out, according to local authorities.

There’s currently no visible activity at the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula, which is located in the southwest, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said in a statement on Thursday, Still, it’s too early to declare the event as being over, it said.

The eruption, which seismic experts had been expecting since October, began Dec. 18 with lava flows threatening a nearby fishing town, a power plant and the country’s main tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon spa. The met office said activity died down either late Wednesday or early Thursday and no damage to any infrastructure or people has yet been reported.

“Scientists who’re flying over the eruption site confirm that no active eruption is visible and the crater seems to have turned off,” the authority said.

The met office stopped short of declaring the eruption as over because lava could possibly still flow in closed channels under the surface.

