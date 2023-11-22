(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson suggested that policymakers would have probably extended the most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in western Europe this week if it wasn’t for the threat of a volcanic eruption.

The island economy needs to be cooled further even after a staggering 850 points of key rate hikes in just over two years, despite subtle signs of a slowdown, Jonsson said in an interview in Reykjavik, following a decision earlier on Wednesday to keep borrowing costs at 9.25%.

Read More: Iceland Holds Rates as Volcanic Eruption Risk Clouds Outlook

“You could make a very good argument for a hike,” he said. “This is an economy that is growing too fast.”

Jonsson’s comments offer more insight after the monetary policy committee cited “uncertainty about the economic impact of seismic activity.” The fallout from the looming eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula near the capital could cut both ways as it may hit Iceland’s main export, tourism, but also fuel inflation via more fiscal spending and increased need for housing for the displaced residents of the town of Grindavik, he said.

Read More: Iceland Girds for Volcanic Eruption That Could Wipe Out Town

In 2010, Iceland underwent a similar scenario when the notorious Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted, creating a plume of ash so vast it disrupted air traffic across Europe for weeks. Still, there is less risk of a similar explosive eruption this time.

“There was a short-lived contraction but a long-term expansion given that the tourist sector just ran wild afterwards,” Jonsson said, pointing out that the island’s travel industry had a marginal importance in 2010.

The Icelandic krona has reacted to the uncertainty by losing 4.2% of its value against the euro since the seismic activity started on Oct. 25. Following the evacuation of Grindavik, the central bank intervened in the currency market for the first time since January by buying 2.8 billion kronur ($19.8 million) on Nov. 13.

Jonsson said the central bank has “huge” foreign reserves and is able to “provide liquidity” if needed. Even so, it’s “not defending the currency as such,” and the value of the krona “has to reflect foreign trade and other fundamentals,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.