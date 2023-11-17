(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s statistics office downgraded its forecasts for the island nation’s economy, saying that a possible volcanic eruption is increasing risks to its outlook.

Gross domestic product will grow 3.6% this year and 2.1% in 2024, down from June projections of 4% and 2.5%, respectively, Statistics Iceland said on Friday. Growth dynamics are changing with expansion driven by net exports instead of domestic demand, officials said.

“Risks to the outlook have increased, especially uncertainty regarding a possible volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula. A state of emergency has been declared and a local town has been evacuated which is at risk along with critical infrastructure that can affect the entire peninsula.”

Read More: Why Iceland Is So Worried About a Volcanic Eruption

Iceland’s economy has been running so hot that the central bank has jacked up its key interest rate to 9.25%, the highest since 2009, with concern over wage growth driving the latest moves. The Sedlabanki, which meets again next week to set rates, is now expected to have peaked, according to a survey of market participants published this week.

The inflation rate will average at 8.7% this year, before decelerating to 5.6% in 2024, the statistics office forecast. It had previously estimated consumer price growth at 4.9% next year. It will take until 2026 for inflation to “edge closer” to the central bank’s 2.5% target, Statistics Iceland said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.