(Bloomberg) -- Iceland, a country that ranks highest in the world for equality, will become the first nation to borrow money to spend on improving the gender gap.

The move follows a protest at the end of last year by thousands of women, who took to the streets to highlight the inequality that still exists. The bond offering will break new ground in a hot market for ESG debt, where so far only companies or development agencies have linked borrowing to gender spending.

“We would be the first sovereign to do a bond in this format, which I think is a good opportunity to step in that market and show an example of what can be done,” Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, told Bloomberg. She recently traveled to New York to talk about social gender bonds.

Iceland is the most gender equal country in the world based on economic opportunities, educational attainment, health care outcomes and political leadership, according to the World Economic Forum, a title it’s held onto for the past 14 years. Yet the protests drew attention to its remaining inequalities.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that it’s directly linked to the recent protests. We have a history of gatherings and protests like this, and we look at it as a healthy sign of the kind of society we want to be,” Gylfadóttir said.

Gylfadóttir added that while no decision had been made on timing, Iceland would “be keen to see it happen in the near future, our framework is ready and we want to raise awareness on financing for gender equality,” she said.

It is likely that the country would look toward international capital markets, where bigger demand would help it diversify its investor base. A gender bond would follow in the footsteps of its debut €750 million ($811 million) green bond placement in March, which attracted €7 billion of investor orders, mainly from Europe and the UK.

While it would be a first for a sovereign issuer, development banks and corporations have raised gender-labeled bonds and loans linked to equality targets. Governments including South Africa, Pakistan and Indonesia have also floated the idea of selling such securities, but their plans have yet to materialize.

Chile sold a sustainability-linked bond last year that would increase the coupon paid to bondholders if it fails to increase the percentage of women on the boards of directors at relevant companies to 40% by 2031. Iceland’s financing framework also includes a proportion of women in managerial positions in its bond principles.

Any sale would come against the backdrop of a buoyant market for sustainable debt, with issuers selling green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds at a record pace this year. Sustainable Fitch expects investor interest in niche ESG categories such as gender-equality debt or blue bonds for water-related projects to rise in 2024, though they will remain a specialty area.

