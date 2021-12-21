1h ago
Iceland Tightens Covid Curbs Amid Surge in Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iceland is taking stronger measures to quell a surge in Covid-19 cases after daily infections reached a record.
The North Atlantic island’s government cut the number of people allowed at gatherings to 20 from the current 50, Health Minister Wilum Thor Thorsson said on Tuesday. When rapid tests are in use, 200 people will be allowed to gather, down from the current 500. The new rules take effect at midnight.
“We are very worried,” Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told local media after a government meeting. “Uncertainty over how effective vaccinations are against the new variant calls for the government to react.”
During the pandemic, Icelanders have earned praise for their handling of virus while affording citizens considerably more freedom than other Europeans without infections running rampant. This time around, cases are heading for exponential growth, putting to question whether such freedom can continue.
Iceland’s vaccination rate is 90% for people 12 years and older.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:07
'Grim' outlook as housing affordability hits 31-year low
-
7:31
Omicron restrictions another 'dark moment' for small businesses
-
'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record with US$253M debut
-
2:42
Elon Musk says he'll pay over US$11B in taxes this year
-
7:15
Cash-rich investors split between mutual funds and DIY
-
4:13
Single and ready to mingle: How dating has changed during COVID