Iceland is limiting large gatherings and introducing mandatory face masks on public transport following a rise in COVID-19 infections.

As of Friday, the number of people allowed to gather is reduced to 100, from 500, the Health Ministry said. Masks will have to be worn in public whenever the two-meter (six-feet) social distancing rule cannot be enforced.

The tightening, which will apply for two weeks, follows a recent increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus on the island.