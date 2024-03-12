(Bloomberg) -- Six years after establishing a climate action plan and three years since it syndicated a debt deal in euros, Iceland is planning to sell its debut green bond.

The small island country mandated banks for a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The deal will emerge subject to market conditions and investor meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the person said.

Sovereign borrowers have benefited from strong demand for their debt since the start of the year, with order books in some cases reaching record levels. Sustainable debt sales have also had a strong start, hitting a record $150 billion in the busiest January ever.

Iceland, rated A2/A/A, will be the second sovereign nation this year to sell green debt for the first time to investors. It follows lower rated Romania, which inked a €2 billion ($1.83 billion) deal via a 12-year tranche in February.

Raising funding in euros could help the country attract new investors. Foreign debt comprises just 16% of its issuance, according to an investor presentation seen by Bloomberg. The government said last year that it expected to balance its budget two years ahead of an earlier plan.

Still, like other countries, it is grappling with a stubborn inflation problem. The central bank kept its benchmark rate at the highest level since 2009 last month to ensure inflation continues on a downward path. Wage talks and volcanic activity threaten to cause a resurgence of price gains.

Iceland is committed to being carbon neutral by 2040 and has updated its sustainable financing framework. It is pursuing decarbonization across nine sectors, including transport and chemical use. The nation is yet to sell ethical debt, although its capital city Reykjavik has issued two local-currency sustainability bonds, according to Bloomberg data.

BNP Paribas SA, DZ BANK AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are joint lead managers for the sale.

