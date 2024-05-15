Iceland Will Get Its First Power Market After Nord Pool Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Iceland is about to get its first organized power market, a move that will help make rates more transparent.

Nord Pool ASA, which runs the main Nordic market, will cooperate with local firm Elma to start a day-ahead contract by late this year or early 2025, according to a joint statement. Same-day trading will come at a later date.

Having an organized market with a benchmark price will investors planning projects to expand supply. Demand is on the rise from industries, including data centers and food production, while aluminum smelters remain the largest users.

The Elma Power Exchange was founded in 2022 and is owned by Landsnet, the nation’s transmission system operator. The market will provide a “centralized platform for secure, dependable, and transparent exchange of electricity in Iceland,” according to the statement, which didn’t provide any financial details of the accord.

Iceland is the largest energy producer in the world per capita but the grid has no connections outside of the island. As much as 80% of the energy produced is sold to energy-intensive industries.

