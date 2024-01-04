(Bloomberg) -- In Iceland, scores of inhabitants evacuated from a fishing town close to the site of last month’s volcanic eruption have moved back home, putting themselves at risk in a potential resumption of lava flows.

Around 40 people stayed in their homes in Grindavik over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, against the advice of authorities, after the town was made accessible to them on Dec. 23, Ulfar Ludviksson, police chief in the Reykjanes peninsula, said by phone on Thursday.

The town, home to 3,700 people, was hastily evacuated in November following intense seismic activity, which was on Dec. 18 followed by a three-day eruption just 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north. The quakes ripped up some roads and power lines, but plumbing, water and electricity are now functioning, a spokesperson for the town said Thursday.

The townspeople make up about 1% of Iceland’s population.

“According to the current risk assessment, an eruption isn’t expected to happen within the town itself so we have allowed residents to return home,” Ludviksson said, adding that authorities discourage people from doing so. About 65 homes are currently occupied, with police and responders aware of who’s returned.

A 7-kilometer rampart is under construction to the north of the town.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office said earlier this week that the rate of ground displacement at the eruption site is decreasing, which could indicate rising magma pressure that could lead to a new volcanic eruption.

Iceland, which has 30 volcanic systems and more than 600 hot springs, is one of the most geologically active places on earth, due to its position on the mid-Atlantic ridge between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates.

In 2010, volcano Eyjafjallajokull in the southern part of the country released a vast plume of ash that grounded air traffic across Europe for weeks. Air regulations have since changed, making any interruption less likely to be as widespread as in 2010.

