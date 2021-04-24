(Bloomberg) -- ICICI Bank Ltd. posted a 260% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong earnings from its lending business even as it set aside a smaller pot of money to cushion the impact of more bad loans that could result from India’s deteriorating coronavirus situation.

Net income at the nation’s second largest private lender stood at 44.03 billion rupees ($585 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 12.21 billion rupees a year ago.

The lender’s gross bad loan ratio was 4.96% at the end of March, compared with 5.42% in the three months prior. It set aside 28.83 billion rupees toward provisioning in the three months through March compared with 59.67 billion rupees a year ago and 27.4 billion rupees in the quarter ended December.

Indian banks are grappling with the impact of a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections which threatens to increase bad loans and derail the nascent economic recovery. The country this week saw the world’s biggest one-day jump in virus cases.

Saturday’s result comes on the back of steps already taken to fortify its balance sheet. The private lender raised $2 billion last year, among the highest amounts by an Indian bank.

