(Bloomberg) -- ICICI Bank Ltd., India’s second-largest private sector lender, posted a 37% jump in quarterly profit, driven by stronger income from lending.

Net income stood at 75.6 billion rupees ($914 million) for the three months ended September, compared with 55.11 billion rupees a year ago, according to an exchange filing. That beat the average estimate of 71.7 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

Banks in the world’s second-most populous country are seeking deposits to backstop growing demand for credit as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. Further growth in retail lending is expected as Indians increase spending around Diwali, the festival of lights.

At the same time, rising rates are set to increase risks, making it more difficult for borrowers to refinance at attractive rates while many banks have already marked-down the value of bonds in their treasury portfolios. ICICI made a loss last quarter on treasury operations, the filings showed.

Read more: HDFC Bank’s Profit Meets Estimate on Higher Interest Income

The asset quality of the bank improved, the lender said. The gross-bad loan ratio narrowed to 3.19% at the end of September, from 3.41% three months ago. It set aside 16.4 billion rupees in provisions during the second quarter, up from the 11.4 billion rupees a year ago, exchange filings show.

Other Key Metrics

Net interest margin was at 4.31% in September quarter compared to 4% in the previous quarter

Interest income was at 260.3 billion rupees, up 23% year-on-year and above estimates of 245.05 billion rupees

Other income was at 50.5 billion rupees, up 5.2% from a year earlier

Total deposits were at 10.9 trillion rupees, up 12% year-on-year

Return on assets was at 2.06%

--With assistance from Debjit Chakraborty.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.