(Bloomberg) -- ICICI Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose 19% from a year earlier, boosted by robust loan growth.

Net income at India’s second largest private lender rose to 49.39 billion rupees ($677 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 41.5 billion rupees a year earlier. That beat the average estimate of 42.4 billion rupees from 17 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

ICICI Bank set aside 27.4 billion rupees in provisions during the quarter, compared with 20.8 billion rupees a year earlier. The bank’s gross bad loan ratio was 4.38% at end of December, compared with 5.17% three months earlier.

A top court barred Indian lenders from classifying their loans as non-performing from the start of September, which has masked the full extent of how much bad debt banks actually hold.

ICICI Bank, one of India’s leading retail lenders, has been sharpening its focus on the relatively-safe consumer business to grow its balance sheet.

To cushion their balance sheets, ICICI Bank and other leading private lenders raised equity capital last year.

