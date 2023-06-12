(Bloomberg) -- One of the top fund managers at India’s ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co is leaving the company, according to a spokesman.

Rahul Goswami is departing after a decade with the firm, which has a total of around 5 trillion rupees ($60.6 billion) of assets under management, according to its website.

Responding to Bloomberg’s query, the ICICI spokesman did not specify what Goswami would do next and said only he was pursuing other opportunities.

--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.