ICICI Prudential Fund Manager Goswami Departs, Spokesman Says
(Bloomberg) -- One of the top fund managers at India’s ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co is leaving the company, according to a spokesman.
Rahul Goswami is departing after a decade with the firm, which has a total of around 5 trillion rupees ($60.6 billion) of assets under management, according to its website.
Responding to Bloomberg’s query, the ICICI spokesman did not specify what Goswami would do next and said only he was pursuing other opportunities.
