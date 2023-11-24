(Bloomberg) -- Specialty Canadian independent retailer Mastermind Toys has filed for creditor protection, citing tough competition, a difficult economic climate and lingering effects from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The difficult but necessary decision to seek creditor protection under the CCAA (Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act) was made following careful evaluation of available alternatives and in consultation with legal and financial advisors,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Mastermind was started in 1984 by two brothers, Andy and Jon Levy, originally selling educational software for a hot new market in family home computers. It switched to toys in the 1990s, establishing locations in well-heeled neighborhoods across the city, where young professionals could find unique toys, order loot bags for birthday parties and enjoy free gift wrapping with the store’s signature paper. By 2005, it had 11 stores in Greater Toronto.

Mastermind expanded rapidly after 2010, opening another 57 stores across Canada with Birch Hill Private Equity Partners.

“Despite implementing a series of operational improvements and cost reductions, and undertaking an extensive strategic review and conducting a robust sale process, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome,” the company said.

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. was appointed as the CCAA Monitor.

Mastermind said all 66 stores across Canada will remain open and holiday promotions will continue online and in store.

Among the high-end toys currently sold out at its Toronto store on Yonge Street is a Lego Star Wars Collectible building set for C$1,049.99 ($767.37), a Lego Lamborghini set for C$559.99 and a Playmobil Star Trek kit for C$699.99.

