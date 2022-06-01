(Bloomberg) -- Iconiq Investment Management acquired a minority stake in Madison Realty Capital, a move that the real estate investment firm says will catapult its growth.

“Iconiq’s investing expertise and network are complementary to our own, and we look forward to expanding our footprint across the US; developing new relationships with top-tier borrowers, lenders, and developers; and accelerating the growth of our business to the benefit of our global, institutional investor base,” Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz, managing principals and co-founders of Madison Realty Capital, said in an emailed statement. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Zegen said Madison is looking to expand through organic growth and by acquiring certain real estate finance capabilities. The New York-based firm sees opportunities in the business of offering both high value-add and transitional financing to property owners, operators and developers, as well as providing credit to other alternative real estate lenders looking for more flexibility than traditional banks can offer, Zegen added.

“With the recent shakeup in the capital markets, there is an even greater need for customized financing that provides the certainty of execution and flexibility,” Zegen said. His firm expects distressed opportunities to arise from what he says is an “extreme” rise in interest rates and inflationary pressures.

Iconiq portfolio manager Sam Kurtzman said that Madison had developed an “accomplished” platform with experience at managing through different market cycles. The real estate company had $8.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, including $2.1 billion raised last year for its fifth and largest debt fund.

Minority stake sales, which provide firm founders with liquidity, have proliferated in recent years and been pursued by real estate investment firms including Starwood Capital Group and RXR Realty. Iconiq sold a stake in its own firm to Dyal Capital Partners in 2020.

