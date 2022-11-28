(Bloomberg) -- The founder and former chief executive officer of apparel licenser Iconix Brand Group was convicted of securities fraud and other charges for misleading investors about the company’s earnings.

Neil Cole, 65, was found guilty of all eight criminal charges against him by a unanimous jury Monday in New York. He was charged in 2019 with fraudulently inflating Iconix earnings.

It was his second trial in the case. In November 2021, a different jury found Cole not guilty of two counts of conspiracy, but deadlocked on eight other counts, resulting in a mistrial on those charges. Cole was convicted Monday of a single count each of securities fraud and improperly influencing an audit, plus six counts of making false filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cole stepped down in August 2015 after leading New York-based Iconix for a decade. Later that year, the company restated financial results and disclosed it was under investigation by the SEC. He was convicted of misstating results from 2013 through August 2015.

Read More: Iconix Shares Tumble After Longtime CEO Cole Leaves Company

The case is US v. Cole, 19-cr-00869; US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.