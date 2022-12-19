(Bloomberg) -- The forecast for Scandinavia turned colder for the Christmas weekend, while temperatures in London will be in line with normal.

After the return to more normal conditions across most of Europe this week, temperatures of 12.8 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) below average are expected in Oslo on Christmas eve, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. The freezing temperatures are expected to continue into next week for much of the region.

Despite the cold weather, the holiday period will offer some respite for Europe’s strained energy system as industrial demand set to fall with factories from north to south ramping down production. Power prices tend to be lower as well.

Sweden’s grid got some relief over the weekend as the nation’s biggest nuclear reactor restarted a day early after maintenance.

Winter Freeze Grips Europe and Homes Are Turning Up the Heating

Temperatures in London will be in line with average for this time of year, averaging about 5 degrees Celsius on Christmas day.

Meanwhile, central and Southern Europe is expected to be milder than normal this Christmas. Temperatures in Frankfurt will be 6 degrees Celsius above normal on Saturday, according to Maxar.

For Bloomberg’s weather functions, see WFOR and EFOR

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.