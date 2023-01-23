(Bloomberg) -- A cold snap across Northwest Europe is expected to persist over the coming five days, before temperatures rebound to above seasonal norms next week.

London will see temperatures 4.4 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average on Monday, while Paris will be 3.6 degrees Celsius colder than the norm on Thursday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

Wintry conditions returned to the continent last week after a record-warm start to the year eased Europe’s energy crunch. While the mild weather had curbed heating demand, the UK grid is set to use new emergency measures for the first time on Monday as a plunge in wind power and freezing temperatures test its ability to keep the lights on.

Maxar sees a total of 78.3 heating-degree days — a measure of the energy needed to heat homes — for the region for the next six to 10 days. That’s below the 10-year average.

Warmer weather is continuing in the east of Europe, while the Nordics will enjoy unseasonably mild temperatures this week, Maxar said.

