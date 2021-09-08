(Bloomberg) -- Preliminary assessments by U.S. companies suggest that Hurricane Ida has resulted in damages in the range of $15-$25 billion, on the low- to mid-end compared to past hurricanes. Yet its disruption to raw materials production in Louisiana is likely to compound global supply-chain issues, further testing the definition of “transitory” inflation and exacerbating the Federal Reserve’s policy dilemma, according to Bloomberg Economics.

