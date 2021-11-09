(Bloomberg) -- Health officials in Idaho confirmed the state’s first pediatric Covid-19 death -- an infant who succumbed in October, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday.

“To protect the privacy of the child’s grieving family, no further details will be released to the public,” according to the statement, noting about 900 children nationwide have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic erupted.

