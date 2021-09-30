(Bloomberg) -- Idaho doctors see an alarming Covid-19 trend -- maternal deaths, stillbirths and sicker babies -- in a state where hospitalizations keep setting records, health care is rationed and vaccination rates are low, the Idaho Statesman newspaper reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said Stacy Seyb, a specialist in high-risk pregnancies at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

St. Luke’s perinatal doctor Lauren Miller said: “I have personally seen several cases here in the last couple of weeks that had no other … cause for their stillbirth other than their proximity to having a significant COVID infection, and that is very scary.”

Nikolai Shalygin, a neonatologist at Mountain State Neonatology, said newborns in intensive care whose mothers have Covid-19 appear to be sicker than babies whose mothers aren’t infected, the newspaper reported.

