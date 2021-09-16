(Bloomberg) -- Calling the situation “dire,” Idaho Thursday extended health care rationing statewide as Covid-19 hospitalizations surge, state officials said in a statement issued from Boise.

Crisis of care standards were initially imposed in hard-hit northern Idaho on Sept. 6. Thursday’s emergency order was put in place at the request of a major medical network in the state, St. Luke’s Health System, officials said.

“The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident,” said David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

