(Bloomberg) -- Idaho is suffering a surge in Covid-19 infections among babies and toddlers, prompting an urgent call for un-vaccinated adults to get jabs and “cocoon these kids.”

The current pace is 53 per 100,000 children from newborn to age 4, up from 16 per 100,000 two weeks ago, Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist at the Idaho Division of Public Health, said during an online briefing Tuesday.

The most likely cause is circulation of the delta variant, Turner said.

“Our zero to 11 year olds are the most vulnerable population now,” Turner said. “There is no vaccine that is authorized for these kiddos. So it’s really incumbent upon the adults in their lives, and older teens, to be vaccinated and sort of cocoon these kids.”

“Does it worry me? It does,” she said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.