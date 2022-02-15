(Bloomberg) -- Idaho, one of the least-vaccinated U.S. states, withdrew pandemic hospital rationing Tuesday as staffing and blood supplies improved, officials said.

Hospitals in the southern part of the state, including the capital of Boise, were placed under crisis standards of care during the Covid-19 omicron outbreak earlier this year.

Even so, Idaho’s hospitals remain under stress, Dave Jeppesen, director of the state Department of Health and Welfare, said during an online briefing.

A statement issued by the department said: “It will be some time before healthcare systems return to full normal operations.”

