(Bloomberg) -- With supply chains and the war in Ukraine disrupting trade and investments globally, Latin America and the Caribbean have an opportunity to shine, the head of the Inter-American Development Bank Mauricio Claver-Carone said.

He spoke on the sidelines of Bloomberg’s inaugural New Economy Gateway Latin America event in Panama City that kicks off Wednesday with speakers discussing the post-pandemic economic growth challenge, preparing for the next public health crisis, the transition to green energy and the case for cryptocurrencies in the region, among other topics.

“I don’t want a single company to look at China before it looks at any country in Latam and the Caribbean,” Claver-Carone said.

The supply chain disruptions have cast a light on the issue of near-shoring, or placing manufacturing facilities closer to US consumers, with many Latin American countries lobbying for those investments.

