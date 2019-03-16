Identifying Ethiopia Air Victims to Take 6 Months, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Identifying the victims of the Boeing Co. 737 Max jet that crashed in Ethiopia a week ago will take between five and six months, Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said in a press conference.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nizar Manek in Nairobi at nmanek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reinie Booysen at rbooysen@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.