The International Energy Forum, a Riyadh-based think-tank for producers and consumers, named Leila Benali as chief economist to help lead the organization’s research on post-coronavirus policies for economic recovery.

Benali will also advise on the energy transition as countries aim move to lower carbon sources of power and fuel, the IEF said in a statement. Benali joins from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, an investment bank founded by regional oil producers, where she had held the same role since December 2018.

Energy markets have convulsed over the past year as the pandemic halted economic activity, crushing demand for oil and many transport fuels, while spurring power use for some. The coronavirus has raised concerns that poorer countries may fall further behind their wealthier counterparts, while clean-energy proponents strive to make less polluting technologies part of countries’ economic recovery plans.

Establish two decades ago, the IEF has promoted dialog and transparency between its more than 70 member countries. The organization regularly convenes meetings of ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, European Union and countries like the U.S. and India to discuss topics like market outlooks, forecasts and technological developments.

Benali will provide “support to our member countries to benefit from security and stability as they adapt to the energy transition,“ secretary general Joseph McMonigle said in the statement. Prior to joining the IEF and Apicorp, Benali spent 4 years working on Saudi Aramco’s energy policy and natural gas strategy in the corporate planning department.

