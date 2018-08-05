If BOE Doesn't Know Where It's Going, Any Star Will Do

(Bloomberg) -- A guiding star is now visible over Threadneedle Street with the long-run (R*) Bank of England destination for its key interest rate in a range between 2 and 3 percent in nominal terms, but the dark side of Brexit eclipses official estimates.

One-month forward Sonia curve is priced for Bank Rate of ~1.21% at the 3Y forecast horizon and maximum of ~1.53% longer term, which reflects the Brexit risk premia and likely below where the MPC would prefer

New framework for the equilibrium real interest rate was introduced (aka natural rate, neutral rate and r*) which corresponds to monetary policy stance that is neither stimulative nor restrictive and is applied over various horizons (r* = medium-term, cyclical and R* = long run, structural)

Committee argued the estimate of nominal R* has been reduced since 1990 due to aging global population and a fall in trend productivity growth - demographics globally is a force that will keep a lid on rates

Estimate of r* was not given but what can be said with certainty is that it is much lower than pre-crisis levels and the path to normalization is short; model imprecision and large error bands exist with such estimates (Carney acknowledges it is as obscure as Brexit)

BOE is in a dilemma with the uncertain structural change to U.K. economy given the greater variance of potential Brexit outcomes and increased political rhetoric of no-deal exit (Carney warned Friday that risks of no-deal Brexit are ‘uncomfortably high’), as well as international trade wars weighing on global r*

BOE hikes as it “needs to walk — not run — in order to stand still” (i.e. gradual hikes) given officials’ view that real interest rate (r = nominal BOE interest rate adjusted for inflation) is becoming increasingly stimulative (r falling below rising r*)

Front-end rates modestly bull flattened after BOE’s unanimous decision to hike; realized front-end volatility is likely to remain low in the near term given the limited-and-gradual policy path as the Brexit clock ticks toward the October EU summit; leaves a neutral bias on gamma due to the associated negative theta carry on outright longs

NOTE: Tanvir Sandhu is a global interest-rate and derivatives strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

