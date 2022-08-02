If You Grew Up in the US, You’re Probably Already Vaccinated for Polio

(Bloomberg) -- If you grew up in the US, chances are good that you’re vaccinated against polio. It’s also likely that you haven’t given it much thought given that the disease has been teetering toward global eradication for years. But after a case appeared in suburban New York, stirring panic on social media about whether the US is taking a dangerous step back, here’s what you should know:

Am I Vaccinated Against Polio?The vast majority of people in the US are vaccinated against polio — with almost 93% of children receiving at least three doses of the four-dose treatment by the age of 24 months. Vaccines for kids in child-care facilities or public schools are required throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.When Did the US Stop Vaccinating For Polio?It never did. It began in 1955 and continues to this day.

Adults and children who have received a four-dose course by the time they’re six years old are considered fully vaccinated for their entire lives.

What Are the Symptoms of Polio?Most people who get polio don’t develop symptoms. Symptoms of polio infections include sore throat, fever, upset stomach, headache and stomach pain. Sometimes, it can also affect the brain, leading to permanent complications like paresthesia (feeling pins and needles), inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, and paralysis.

