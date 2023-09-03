(Bloomberg) -- International Finance Corp.’s annual financial commitments to Singapore crossed $1 billion for the first time as businesses in the city-state pursued more environmental, social and governance activities, the Business Times reported Monday, citing a regional executive.

IFC signed about $1.2 billion in loans and direct investments for the fiscal year ended June 30, Riccardo Puliti, regional vice-president for Asia and the Pacific, told the newspaper. Its commitments to Singapore was about $900 million in each of the past three financial years.

The record deal came from 18 transactions, of which $616 million were related to loans and bonds in which IFC participated, $188 million were equity investments, and $364 million were activities in which IFC helped facilitate additional fund raising, the report said.

IFC’s growing commitments reflects Singapore’s keenness to position itself as an environmental-finance hub. The island nation recently raised over $2 billion by reopening its existing sovereign green bond.

