International funding institutions have neglected African infrastructure development, leading to “overzealousness” in borrowing from other sources, said Zambia’s finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane.

While Musokotwane didn’t specify which lenders he was referring to, China has become the world’s biggest bilateral lender to countries including Zambia, where it’s financed more than $6 billion in projects from highways to airports -- debts that the southern African nation ultimately couldn’t afford.

“The international lending institutions, especially in the past, they do not fully appreciate the need for infrastructure,” Musokotwane told a news conference on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington Saturday. “This is why of course when other lenders came on the scene promising infrastructure, those who are affected said, ‘whoa, this is exactly what we are looking for.’ Of course, perhaps, they did so with overzealousness.”

Zambia in 2020 became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter, and is still toiling to rework the majority of its external debts that reached $17.3 billion at the end of last year. China has faced blame in delaying the process, and it took a phone call between the two nations’ leaders before the government of Zambia’s biggest creditors agreed to join other bilateral creditors in the Group of 20’s Common Framework coordinating mechanism to rework the debts.

Since even before the pandemic, Chinese lenders had been slowing funding to African governments, raising questions about how infrastructure development will be financed that’s so badly needed to help the continent’s economies grow.

“There’s no question about the fact that you cannot grow --especially for landlocked countries like us -- we cannot grow strongly unless this infrastructure is sorted out,” Musokotwane said.

