IFRC Says Ebola at Tipping Point in Congo With 2,000 Cases

(Bloomberg) -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the world’s largest humanitarian organization, said the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached a tipping point with 2,000 cases.

“The numbers being reported have risen dramatically,” the IFRC said via Twitter on Monday. The organization wants to “reset” the Ebola response as case numbers ramp up.

