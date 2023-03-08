(Bloomberg) -- IG Group Holdings Plc says it’s trying to tempt more women into using its platform, with the firm’s client base of retail traders currently overwhelmingly male.

“We are seeing more females trade, but the numbers are still quite low,” Chief Executive Officer June Felix told Bloomberg Television on International Women’s Day.

Around 10% to 15% of IG traders in Europe and the US are female, said Felix, while adding that Asia is at around 30%. IG’s main business is in contract-for-differences, which allow people to speculate on market movements without owning underlying securities.

“One of the key things to ensure women actually move into trading is getting the right education, right content, right information,” Felix said.

IG itself scores 7.7 out of 10 for governance on Bloomberg’s ESG ranking, with women making up a third of the firm’s board.

