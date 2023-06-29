(Bloomberg) -- IGM Financial Inc., a Canadian asset manager controlled by Quebec’s Desmarais family, will take a C$76 million ($57.3 million) restructuring charge as it cuts jobs and reduces costs.

IGM is trying to curb “duplication of roles” and make other changes to save C$48 million a year, according to a statement Thursday. The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company plans to reduce office space in its IG Wealth Management division, taking advantage of the fact that many financial advisers are working from home or in other locations.

“We will use the resulting savings to both reinvest in our future to accelerate growth and reduce expenses,” IGM Chief Executive Officer James O’Sullivan said. IGM had C$3.4 billion in revenue last year.

The firm didn’t say how many jobs would be lost. Bloomberg reported last week that IGM’s Mackenzie fund-management unit had eliminated 50 jobs recently, including some executives and portfolio managers.

IGM expects costs will rise 2% this year over last year, down from previous guidance of 3% expense growth.

