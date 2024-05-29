(Bloomberg) -- Some creditors to iHeartMedia Inc., including Pacific Investment Management Co., have retained financial and legal advisers as they eye a drop in revenue at a time when other indebted media companies are pushing ahead with debt restructurings.

The radio broadcaster and podcasting platform’s lenders are working with financial adviser Evercore and law firm Milbank, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Their holdings are weighted toward term loan debt that comes due in 2026, they said.

IHeart shares fell to a record low earlier this month after the San Antonio, Texas-based company reported first-quarter revenue that missed analyst expectations. The stock is down more than 60% this year, and its debt trades at distressed levels.

The company has “no material maintenance covenants and no debt maturities until May 2026,” iHeart Chief Financial Officer Richard Bressler said on the latest earnings call. “We continue to be opportunistic in responding to market developments and are evaluating all opportunities surrounding our capital structure.”

Representatives for iHeart and Pimco declined to comment. Messages left with representatives of Evercore and Milbank were not returned. Reorg earlier reported on the law firm mandate.

The slump in the company’s performance comes as demand for radio advertising has shriveled, with audiences turning to new options like Spotify to discover new music. Other industry players have responded by striking bargains with creditors to cope with their borrowing levels: Cumulus Media Inc. completed a debt exchange earlier this month, while Audacy Inc. filed for bankruptcy in January after reaching a pact with creditors.

IHeart had more than $5.2 billion of debt as of March 31 spread across various secured and unsecured facilities, according to regulatory filings. A roughly $1.8 billion term loan due in 2026 trades around 77.5 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg data show. An $800 million 6.375% note maturing in 2026 traded Wednesday at about 70.75 cents, down from around 86.5 cents on May 6, according to pricing source Trace.

IHeart filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after a leveraged buyout saddled it with debt as the digital era was already heaping pressure on the company. It emerged from Chapter 11 in 2019.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.