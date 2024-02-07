(Bloomberg) -- New York-listed IHS Holding Ltd. won a deal to manage wireless towers for Airtel Africa Plc in Nigeria, five months after it lost a contract in Africa’s biggest mobile-phone market.

Airtel Africa, the third-largest mobile operator in Nigeria, has agreed to use 3,950 new towers over a five-year period, and to extend the term of its existing tenancies of about 6,000 sites to 2031. The deal includes 2,500 new co-location sites and converting 1,450 facilities to run faster, fifth-generation services.

“The deal will help facilitate mobile connectivity in our largest market,” IHS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Darwish said in an emailed response to questions. “The plan is to expand on the current agreement and secure future growth opportunities.”

IHS shares jumped as much as 25% on the Nasdaq as of 10:49 a.m. in New York. IHS last year lost a contract to manage 2,500 towers for its biggest client, MTN Group Ltd., to American Tower Corp. from 2025.

MTN, which owns 26% of IHS, has been in a dispute with the tower firm for months, with the Johannesburg-based company seeking equal voting rights.

