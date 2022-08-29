(Bloomberg) -- Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ikea’s biggest retailing group, has acquired a 49% stake in three Swedish offshore wind projects with the potential to produce more than a quarter of the country’s electricity needs.

The projects with a target installed capacity of 9,000 megawatts are being sold by Stockholm-based OX2 AB, which will receive an initial payment of 610 million kronor ($57 million) from the flat-pack furniture retailer, as well as potential further payments as the projects progress. OX2 has previously sold nine wind farms and one solar farm to the Ingka Group.

“We have received great interest from the market to join us on the important mission of introducing large scale offshore wind production to the Swedish energy system,” OX2 Chief Executive Officer Paul Stormoen said in a statement.

The move comes as Sweden, like the rest of Europe, faces its worst energy crisis in decades. The government of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has proposed a 60 billion-krona handout to compensate households and companies for record prices in the wake of Russia’s curbs on energy exports to the region.

“We are increasing our global investments and commitments in renewable energy from over 3 billion euros ($3 billion) today to 6.5 billion euros before 2030,” said Peter van der Poel from Ingka Investments.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.