Ikea is opening its first U.S. city-centre store in Manhattan

Ikea is opening its first city-center store in the U.S. in the spring as the world’s largest furniture retailer seeks to find new ways of reaching urban shoppers.

Ikea in a statement said it will open the "Ikea Planning Studio" focusing on homes with small living spaces at 999 Third Avenue on Manhattan. The move is part of Ikea’s push to roll out its smaller store format to 30 megacities in the next three years. It currently has these stores in places such as Madrid and Stockholm.

