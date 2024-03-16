(Bloomberg) -- Swedish furniture maker Ikea plans to spend about 300 million euros ($327 million) in South Korea over the next three years to increase market share in the Asian country.

“We are investing a lot in Asia,” Tolga Oncu, head of the company’s retail Ingka Group, said in an interview in Goyang city Saturday on his first visit to the country since 2018. The group will open another so-called blue box store in Seoul and is considering “many more smaller formats.”

Ikea, known for its do-it-yourself business model, has four outlets in South Korea, and offers online shopping and delivery. The company is seeking to increase consumers’ access to stores, Oncu said.

“Maybe you don’t need to walk more than 15 minutes to get your products in a convenience store or somewhere,” he said.

Ikea has in recent years invested on improving automation of its shipping service, which can lead to lower prices, he said. “Korea has one of the highest quality of last-mile deliveries,” he said.

The brand is planning to cut prices globally, and is looking at 10% to 20% reductions for key products in South Korea, he said. In the US, Ikea has lowered retail costs on almost 1,000 products.

“I think in general for Ikea worldwide, it is looking like this is going to be one of the biggest price reductions that we have ever done in one year,” he said.

Ikea earned 600 billion won ($451 million) revenue in Korea between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023, down from 622 billion won a year earlier, according to its financial report in December. Operating profit for the year plunged to 2.59 billion won from 21.8 billion won.

--With assistance from Sam Kim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.