(Bloomberg) -- Iliad SA has agreed to buy Polish telecommunications company Play Communications SA for 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) as it expands across Europe.

French billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad has offered 39 zloty per share for Play, and has received binding commitments from two controlling shareholders for their 40% stake, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The offer is a 39% premium to the company’s closing share price on Friday.

The cash-and-debt deal shows Niel’s ambition to accelerate expansion plans following acquisitions in Ireland and Italy. Play Communications, which is the youngest of Poland’s four biggest mobile telecommunications providers, started operating in 2007. It’s controlled by Greece’s Olympia Development SA and Iceland’s Novator Partners LLP.

Play competes with Orange SA’s and Deutsche Telecom AG’s Polish units as well as Cyfrowy Polsat SA’s operator, Plus, owned by the country’s richest person, Zygmunt Solorz. Earlier this year, the Polish company agreed to buy Virgin Mobile’s local operations in a 13.4 million-euro deal.

Play’s shares have taken a hit this year amid investor concerns about the country’s upcoming auction for 5G airwaves. The operator relies heavily on Huawei Technologies Co. equipment and is seen as vulnerable to an escalating conflict between the U.S. and China. It estimated last week that replacing the equipment would cost as much as 900 million zloty ($239 million) over the next seven years. The company is awaiting an update on the regulation in Poland in the months ahead.

Play had considered selling its portfolio of about 8,000 mobile sites at a valuation of about 800 million euros, people familiar with the matter said in June.

