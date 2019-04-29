(Bloomberg) -- Iliad SA Chairman Maxime Lombardini was fined 600,000 euros ($669,000) by French regulators who accused him of insider trading shortly before the carrier made a surprise 2014 takeover bid for T-Mobile US Inc. that sent his firm’s shares tumbling the most in almost eight years.

Lombardini had an unfair advantage over other traders when he sold Iliad shares that he and his girlfriend owned just a few weeks before the $15 billion bid for a majority stake in T-Mobile US, the enforcement committee of France’s markets regulator ruled.

The contentious trades enabled Lombardini to avoid a loss of 185,768 euros for himself and 11,425 euros for his partner, the Autorite des Marches Financiers agency said on Monday.

The Lombardini case is part of an AMF probe that included a look into how the bid was leaked during a Eurostar trip from London to Paris. During the journey, a UBS Group AG banker caught a few glimpses of messages that popped up on the phone of his unsuspecting neighbor, a Lazard Ltd. dealmaker and close financial adviser to Iliad.

Iliad, which was founded by French billionaire Xavier Niel, was fined 100,000 euros by the AMF’s enforcement committee for delaying a statement to the market by a few days regarding its interest in T-Mobile US. The company previously rejected the accusations as “unfounded.”

During a March hearing, Lombardini also denied any wrongdoing. The Iliad chairman said he “did of course think things over before selling the shares” but felt he could proceed given the “very slim” chances of success of a bid for T-Mobile US bid. He pointed to the lack of synergies in a cross-border acquisition and the unwillingness of the American company’s owner to sell.

“There wasn’t even a confidentiality agreement set up with Deutsche Telekom AG: that gives you an idea of the state of advancement of the project,” Lombardini said in March.

On July 31, 2014, Iliad issued an after-market confirmation of the offer it had made about a week earlier. The following day, the French carrier’s stock fell 7 percent in Paris amid fears Iliad would be dragged into a bidding war. A few days later, the offer -- and an improved bid -- for a controlling stake was rejected by T-Mobile’s owner, forcing Iliad to drop its plan to enter the American market.

Lombardini joined the French carrier in 2007 as CEO, a position he held for more than a decade. He was replaced by Thomas Reynaud after Iliad announced its first loss of broadband subscribers. The 53-year-old has taken more of a backseat since he became chairman of the company’s board in May 2018.

Iliad declined to immediately comment.

