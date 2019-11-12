(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Iliad SA, the French phone carrier controlled by Xavier Niel, will pursue a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback, an offering guaranteed by the billionaire.

The company plans to repurchase about 11.7 million of shares -- about 20% of its share capital -- at a price of 120 euros apiece, representing a 26% premium to Iliad’s closing price on Monday. The buyback will be financed by a share issue guaranteed in full by Niel.

The transactions show that Niel, who has a 53% stake, has “confidence in the strategy and management of the Iliad Group,” the company said in a statement.

Iliad announced the buyback as it reported third-quarter results that demonstrated better-than-expected improvements in its French and Italian units.

The low-cost carrier gained 32,000 net new broadband subscribers in France, helped by its fiber offering. Iliad’s total subscribers of 19.72 million at the end of the period in France was above analysts’ estimates for about 19.68 million, according to a company-compiled consensus. In Italy, it had 4.54 million mobile subscribers, compared with an estimate of 4.36 million.

Revenue of 1.34 billion euros was ahead of the average analyst estimate for 1.33 billion euros.

To contact the reporter on this story: Angelina Rascouet in Paris at arascouet1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.