(Bloomberg) -- Illinois lawmakers moved a step closer to hiking taxes on the state’s highest-earners, the centerpiece of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan to stabilize the debt-ravaged finances of the worst-rated U.S. state.

The Senate voted Wednesday in favor of a constitutional amendment that would end the requirement that all taxpayers pay the same tax rate regardless of income. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, where it needs to secure three-fifths approval before it can go before voters in the next general election in 2020. Changing the rates would provide an influx of revenue to help Illinois deal with the massive pension-fund shortfall and budget deficits that have left the state with a near junk-bond rating.

“This is the next step in a more than decades-long effort to modernize our tax code,’’ said Senator Don Harmon, a Democrat, before the vote, referring to the change as moving to a “fair tax.’’

Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat who took office in January, is pushing to usher in a progressive income tax like those already in place in a majority of states. The plan would bring in more than $3 billion of revenue annually, if the rates he’s pitched are enacted, according to administration estimates. That would help the state as it contends with chronic budget deficits, a shrinking population and escalating bills from a retirement employment system that has $134 billion less than it needs to cover all the benefits that have been promised.

Republicans, who are a minority in the legislature, opposed the measure.

“To solve our problems, we don’t need to raise tax rates,’’ Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Republican, said before the Senate vote. “What we need to do is create jobs.’’

