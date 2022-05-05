(Bloomberg) -- Illinois, the only state that’s codified legal abortions in the U.S. heartland even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, is girding for a surge in the number of women coming from other states for abortions.

The sixth-largest U.S. state already has seen an increase in demand given a slew of abortion restrictions enacted over the last decade in neighboring states. When the court releases its final decision, bans -- except in extreme cases such as rape, incest or risk to the mother’s life -- could be triggered around the Midwest, potentially turning the Land of Lincoln into an island of abortion rights.

If Roe is overturned, so-called “trigger bans” or restrictions would take effect in Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Kentucky, with Indiana likely to join that group and the fate of Minnesota -- which currently has some restrictions in place -- uncertain, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who joined an amicus brief in September urging the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, said he’s worried that his state’s reproductive health care providers may be overwhelmed as more and more out-of-state women seek its abortion services.

“We’d be an oasis,” Raoul said in an interview. “Right now with Roe v. Wade in effect, there’s already been increases with the introduction of legislation throughout the country. So, if Roe v Wade is overturned, for sure, for sure that increase would go up dramatically.”

While the total abortions for Illinois residents fell 6.3% to 36,174 in 2020 from 2010, the number for out-of-state residents almost tripled to 9,686, according to the most recent data compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois is among 16 U.S. states that guarantee they will still allow abortions if the Supreme Court overturns the law, along with California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Nevada in the West and nine states from Maine to Maryland in the Northeast. Illinois, however, stands out given its location.

“The burden does exist for these other states,” Raoul said. “It’s just that we’re surrounded.”

The brief Raoul filed in September argues against the Mississippi law that’s the focus of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade. (The Court has verified the document is real but said it is not the final ruling.) Along with concerns about women’s rights, health and economic concerns, Raoul and more than twenty of his peers from New York to Hawaii stressed the burden that overturning the ban would cause for their states.

“The resulting influx of patients could strain the health-care systems of amici states and other jurisdictions that continue to protect a woman’s right to decide whether to have an abortion before the point of viability,” according to the brief. “For women unable to make that journey, laws banning abortions before viability would lead to materially worse health outcomes and reduced socioeconomic opportunities.”

In Missouri, whose residents made up the largest portion of out-of-state abortions in Illinois in 2020, the procedure would be effectively banned if the 1973 ruling is overturned. Another bill that’s been introduced in its legislature would make it a crime for someone to travel to another state to have an abortion.

“We’re encouraged by the draft opinion, and it is consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement on Tuesday. “If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri.”

Planned Parenthood of Illinois anticipates two to five times as many abortion patients on an annual basis if Roe is overturned, and has been gearing up for the possibility for years by adding sites near the Wisconsin and Indiana borders, said Brigid Leahy, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood Illinois Action. Telehealth, which expanded during the pandemic, may serve those seeking advice from out of state but expenses for travel and lodging may present hurdles for lower income women to get to Illinois, Leahy said.

Democrats control the legislature and governor’s mansion in Illinois and abortion-rights advocates in its general assembly began anticipating that the Supreme Court could overturn the 1973 decision years ago.

In 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat seeking a second term in November, signed a law making reproductive health care, including abortion, a right. Last year, he repealed a parental notification law, giving pregnant minors a choice of who to involve in their decision about an abortion.

“Here in Illinois we’ve done a lot of the work to build that force field,” state Representative Kelly Cassidy, a chief sponsor of the reproductive health-care legislation, said, while acknowledging that the state laws could be defunct if a national federal ban came about.

Cook County’s health department, which includes two hospitals and more than a dozen community health centers, has already started discussions about its response given the expected increase of patients from out of state, said Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

“More people from outside of Illinois come to Illinois and I presume that will continue and accelerate if in fact this decision moves forward,” Preckwinkle said in an interview. “We in Cook County, and I presume other providers, will expand our ability to deliver these services.”

