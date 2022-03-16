(Bloomberg) -- Illinois lawmakers are racing to reach a deal over the next several weeks to repay an unprecedented $4.5 billion the state owes for its depleted unemployment insurance trust fund, with federal aid and the sale of bonds surfacing as two key solutions.

Legislation passed by the Illinois Senate and an executive committee in the state House of Representatives, would earmark $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act to partially pay down federal loans the state took to pay for surging unemployment benefits amid the pandemic. Selling bonds is also under discussion, according to Representative Jay Hoffman, a negotiator for House Democrats.

The clock is ticking as the state’s legislative session ends April 8. Plus, the federal government requires states that plan to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars for unemployment trust funds make that call by the end of March or they lose the option of reducing benefits until 2025. Decisions surrounding the unemployment insurance trust fund need an agreement between business, labor, legislators and the governor’s office.

“We’re going to continue our negotiations,” said Hoffman, adding that negotiators are meeting at least twice a week to strike a deal. “I anticipate any solution would have some kind of bonding component where you are lessening the day-to-day burden on employers and unemployed workers.”

Along with aid and borrowing, other options could be higher employer contributions or lower worker benefits. Both are difficult choices, given workers who faced unemployment during the last two years are still trying to recover and many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. Illinois, where the jobs recovery is behind the national average, could continue to lag if hiring takes an additional hit.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure our economy rebounds in such a way that the unemployment rate continues to decline,” Hoffman said.

State Senator Sue Rezin, a negotiator for Republicans, said she wants more than the $2 billion in federal aid in the proposed legislation to go toward the unemployment trust fund to avoid burdening businesses, especially smaller ones still recovering that can least afford additional costs. Selling bonds that eventually would be paid for by revenue collected from businesses is a concern as well, Rezin said.

“Everything is on the table but the numbers have to work and we cannot have business paying for the bonding to close this gap for many years,” Rezin said. “Our goal is to get businesses open.”

Rezin said Illinois should follow the lead of other states that have used their federal rescue funds to bring their unemployment insurance fund debt to zero. Texas used the aid to pay off $5.9 billion in jobless loans and put more than $1 billion into its unemployment fund, avoiding additional debt like it issued following the Great Recession. Illinois last issued bonds for its trust fund in 2012.

Illinois received more than $8 billion in American Rescue Plan aid, and the state will get about $26 billion collectively, including those rescue funds, over several years from pandemic-related federal packages.

“While negotiations are ongoing between business and labor, Democratic legislators and the Governor’s office feel like using ARPA funds should be part of the solution, similar to other states, since the 2020 spike in unemployment claims was directly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Greg Harris, leader of the House Democrats. “The Senate passed a bill primarily to give us a procedural path to move something quickly when the negotiators are ready.”

The proposed bill is a placeholder and negotiations are ongoing, Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker, said in an emailed statement.

Illinois remains one of nine states with balances due to the federal government with interest that’s been accruing since September, when a previous waiver expired. Collectively, the states owe $40 billion and have accrued $376.6 million in interest. However, a bill introduced by Illinois Democrats in Congress could waive the interest for another year retroactively from September 2021.

“By extending the waiver, we can give our communities time to recover from the economic pain of the pandemic,” U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said in a statement this month.

