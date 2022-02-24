(Bloomberg) -- Illinois House Republican Deputy Leader Tom Demmer is introducing a bill to support Ukrainian refugees seeking to resettle in Illinois.

The legislation would provide an additional $20 million to the Department of Human Services budget for this fiscal year and the year that starts July 1 to help resettle Ukrainian refugees, according to a press release from Demmer’s office. The state’s refugee resettlement program, has helped more than 123,644 refugees from more than 60 countries since 1975, according to the release.

“It is crucial that we stand strongly and unequivocally with the people of Ukraine and offer every tool at our disposal to provide aid to refugees who flee from the invasion of their sovereign nation,” Demmer said in the statement. “As a nation founded by refugees, there is no American value more enduring or essential than welcoming refugees from war-torn places all across the world and helping them and their families resettle safely.”

The refugee program provides community-based services, including counseling and English classes as well as vocational training and other assistance. Multi-lingual mental health services are also available.

Demmer, who is running for state treasurer, has been a state representative since 2013.

