(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker chastised the National Rifle Association for a tweet posted on Tuesday for its response after the mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago on the Fourth of July holiday.

The NRA, which backs gun rights, said in a tweet that “Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones,” citing a report the group published a few months ago. Pritzker responded with disdain after the shooting in suburban Highland Park killed seven people.

“And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns,” Pritzker said on Twitter. “As Governor, on behalf of the people of Highland Park — leave us the hell alone.”

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and would face a life sentence on the initial charges alone if convicted, Lake County state’s attorney Eric Rinehart said at a briefing Tuesday. The Highland Park shooting is the latest across the US in schools, grocery stores and other public places that has put the country on edge and elevated the debate about gun control.

