(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year offers taxpayers some relief from levies on groceries, gasoline and property as they confront the highest inflation in four decades and as he faces reelection in November.

The billionaire first-term Democrat is calling for a one-year suspension of a grocery tax worth $360 million, a gasoline-tax freeze for another $135 million and a one-time property tax rebate for eligible homeowners that would amount to $475 million.

He proposed a $45.4 billion budget on Wednesday for the year that starts July 1. That’s down 3.4% from this fiscal year. A projected general-fund surplus of $458 million, more than half of which will be used to build up the state’s rainy day account, contrasts with a $406 million deficit that the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget had forecast in November.

Pritzker released the spending plan amid a rebounding economy and higher-than-expected tax collections, welcome developments that are tempered by inflation. The windfall from federal aid has helped fuel the economic recovery for the worst-rated U.S. state.

The governor’s budget proposal highlights Illinois’s improved financial standing. The state received its first credit upgrades in two decades last year amid higher tax revenues and billions of dollars in pandemic-era federal aid. It also repaid early the full $3.2 billion borrowed from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility in 2020, when stay-at-home orders and business closures contributed to falling revenue. The state has reduced its unpaid bill backlog to about $2.8 billion from more than $6 billion at the start of 2020.

Pritzker’s plan projects fiscal 2023 general funds revenue of $45.8 billion, a 1% decrease from fiscal 2022’s revised estimate.

The budget proposes a full payment of pension contribution of about $9.63 billion, plus an additional contribution of $200 million in fiscal 2023 Illinois has a $130 billion unfunded pension liability across its five retirement systems

The governor also wants to include a $279 million contribution to the Budget Stabilization Fund after a $600 million contribution in fiscal 2022

His budget pushes the fiscal 2022 revenue forecast higher, putting it on track for a $1.7 billion surplus

The back-to-back surpluses and contributions to the rainy day fund are a turn around from this time last year, when Pritzker laid out a spending plan full of painful choices, hiring freezes and reduced spending for many areas other than education and vital services. That budget counted on $655 million in higher revenue by closing what Pritzker at the time called “unaffordable corporate loopholes.”

Federal relief has helped propel the state’s fiscal improvement. Illinois received more than $8 billion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, and the state will get about $26 billion collectively, including those rescue funds, over several years from the pandemic-related federal packages, according to bond documents. The funds have helped pay for Covid-19 mitigation measures, provided support for businesses hit by the pandemic and replaced billions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

The governor must now negotiate with the Democrat-controlled Illinois legislature to pass a budget.

