(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing President Joe Biden to send more money to help states that are caring for an increasing number of migrants from border states, a crisis the billionaire Democrat calls “untenable.”

Since August 2022, more than 15,000 migrants and asylum seekers have arrived in Illinois from Republican-led border states such as Texas. New York has received more than 100,000 migrants.

“Governors and mayors from border states have shipped people to our state like cargo in a dehumanizing attempt to score political points,” Pritzker wrote in a letter to Biden on Monday. “Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government. Most critically, the federal government’s lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois.”

Illinois has contributed $330 million in humanitarian aid, while Chicago has spent more than $100 million, according to the letter. Pritzker said the federal government should do more than a recent expansion of work authorization. His requests include the appointment of a single leader and an office in the federal government to coordinate the efforts and more financial support because the “burden of funding the state and city have taken on is not sustainable only by our budgets.”

The letter comes after calls and criticism from Chicago City Council aldermen for more help from the state and Pritzker grew louder last week.

“There is much more that can and must be done on a federal level to address a national humanitarian crisis that is currently being shouldered by state and local governments without support,” Pritzker wrote.

The Biden Administration’s request for $600 million more from Congress to provide shelter and other services nationally is pending.

The administration has taken ongoing steps to assist states with the influx, including accelerating work permits and providing $1 billion of grant funding to local communities, a White House spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“President Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform since his first day in office,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to work closely with Illinois and states and cities across the country.”

(Updates with White House statement in final two paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.